A recent Binance survey of its Asia-based users reveals strong engagement with basic crypto security practices, with over 80% using two-factor authentication and 73% regularly verifying transfers, reports BeInCrypto. However, more advanced safety habits remain underused, which Binance attributes to a lack of accessible, user-friendly education. “As the industry evolves, so do the tactics of bad actors,” said Chief Security Officer Jimmy Su, noting that Binance is expanding localized, practical anti-scam campaigns and working closely with regulators. Despite rising threats like phishing scams and social engineering attacks, one of which recently led to a $330 million Bitcoin theft, many users still expect centralized exchanges to play an active security role, with 62.5% expecting real-time fraud detection. The survey also showed strong interest in interactive learning, with over 60% open to gamified anti-scam simulations. While limited to Asian users, the findings highlight clear trends in user expectations and point toward the need for broader global security education efforts.
Crypto users embrace 2FA, lag in other protections
