Crypto users embrace 2FA, lag in other protections

A recent Binance survey of its Asia-based users reveals strong engagement with basic crypto security practices, with over 80% using two-factor authentication and 73% regularly verifying transfers, reports BeInCrypto.

However, more advanced safety habits remain underused, which Binance attributes to a lack of accessible, user-friendly education. “As the industry evolves, so do the tactics of bad actors,” said Chief Security Officer Jimmy Su, noting that Binance is expanding localized, practical anti-scam campaigns and working closely with regulators. Despite rising threats like phishing scams and social engineering attacks, one of which recently led to a $330 million Bitcoin theft, many users still expect centralized exchanges to play an active security role, with 62.5% expecting real-time fraud detection. The survey also showed strong interest in interactive learning, with over 60% open to gamified anti-scam simulations. While limited to Asian users, the findings highlight clear trends in user expectations and point toward the need for broader global security education efforts.

