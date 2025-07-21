Threat Intelligence, Breach

Crypto heist drains $44M from CoinDCX

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

(Adobe Stock)

Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX was reported by blockchain analyst ZachXBT to have lost $44 million worth of digital assets following an advanced compromise of its server over the weekend, according to The Block.

Such a server hack facilitated the breach of an account leveraged for liquidity provision on another exchange but not the theft of customer funds, said CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We are collaborating with the exchange partner to block and recover assets, including coming out with a bug bounty program soon. I confirm that the CoinDCX wallets used to store customer assets are not impacted and are completely safe," Gupta noted. Such a development comes more than a year after Indian cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform WazirX had $230 million stolen in a crypto heist by the North Korean state-backed hacking collective Lazarus Group, which ultimately resulted in the cessation of its operations.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorDarknetDeauthentication AttackDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackInformation Warfare

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds