Crypto heist drains $44M from CoinDCX
Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX was reported by blockchain analyst ZachXBT to have lost $44 million worth of digital assets following an advanced compromise of its server over the weekend, according to The Block.
Such a server hack facilitated the breach of an account leveraged for liquidity provision on another exchange but not the theft of customer funds, said CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We are collaborating with the exchange partner to block and recover assets, including coming out with a bug bounty program soon. I confirm that the CoinDCX wallets used to store customer assets are not impacted and are completely safe," Gupta noted. Such a development comes more than a year after Indian cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform WazirX had $230 million stolen in a crypto heist by the North Korean state-backed hacking collective Lazarus Group, which ultimately resulted in the cessation of its operations.
