CrowdStrike gains momentum after past outage

CRN reports that CrowdStrike is experiencing renewed business growth driven by expanding customer adoption, strong AI tailwinds, and increased demand for its Falcon platform offerings, according to a report by Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

In a note to investors, Ives described CrowdStrike as the "gold standard for cybersecurity," highlighting positive customer surveys, reduced discounting, and growing traction across segments like cloud security, identity protection, and log management. The company's Falcon Flex subscription model has played a key role in this surge, simplifying procurement and encouraging broader platform deployment with financial incentives. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz noted that newly added Falcon Flex account value rose 31% quarter-over-quarter, a sign of accelerating demand. Despite the major IT outage tied to a misconfiguration last year, Ives believes CrowdStrike has rebounded strongly and is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising integration of AI in cybersecurity. The company's stock rose 4% following the report, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term outlook.