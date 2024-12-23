Critical Rockwell PowerMonitor flaws addressed

SecurityWeek reports that Rockwell Automation has issued fixes for a trio of critical flaws impacting Allen-Bradley PowerMonitor 1000 instances, which could be leveraged to infiltrate and disrupt industrial systems.

First of the addressed vulnerabilities is the device takeover bug, tracked as CVE-2024-12371, which could be exploited to enable the unauthenticated configuration of new Policyholder users, while both CVE-2024-12372 and CVE-2024-12373, could be utilized for denial-of-service intrusions, according to Rockwell. Immediate implementation of the fixes has been advised by Claroty Team82 researcher Vera Mens, who identified all of the issues. "Exploiting these vulnerabilities could result in several impacts, including denial of service, authentication bypass, and remote code execution... In addition, remote code execution could give an attacker full control over the device, potentially compromising the entire network," said Mens, who noted the risk of significant supply chain disruptions stemming from attacks leveraging the security issues.