Critical authentication bypass bug impacts Asus routers with AiCloud

ASUS has disclosed that its routers with the AiCloud feature activated are affected by the critical authentication bypass vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-2492, which could be leveraged to facilitate unauthorized function execution, Security Affairs reports.

While active exploitation of the flaw, which could be prompted through a crafted request, has not yet been confirmed, ASUS has recommended the regular monitoring of devices and security settings, as well as the immediate application of new firmware, which has already been released for 3.0.0.4_382, 3.0.0.4_386, 3.0.0.4_388, and 3.0.0.6_102 series devices. "If you are unable to update the firmware quickly or the router is end-of-life, please ensure that both your login and WiFi passwords are strong," said ASUS, which also urged users to turn off AiCloud and deactivate internet-exposed services, including port forwarding, remote access from WAN, DMZ, VPN server, DDNS, FTP, and port triggering.

