Critical authentication bypass bug impacts Asus routers with AiCloud

Threat operation Larva-24005, which is associated with North Korean state-backed advanced persistent threat group Kimsuky, has been leveraging the critical Microsoft Remote Desktop Services flaw BlueKeep, also tracked as CVE-2019-0708, and the high-severity Microsoft Office Equation Editor vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2017-11882, to infiltrate organizations in Japan and South Korea, with the latter's financial, energy, and software sectors targeted since October 2023, The Hacker News reports.