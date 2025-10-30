Credential-stealing npm packages fuel ongoing PhantomRaven campaign

More than 120 malicious npm packages, which have been downloaded over 86,000 times, have been launched to pilfer authentication tokens, GitHub credentials, and CI/CD secrets from developers as part of the PhantomRaven attack campaign that has been ongoing since August, BleepingComputer reports.

Artificial intelligence-hallucinated recommendations are behind many of the illicit packages, which impersonate legitimate projects, including GitLab or Apache tools, according to a Koi Security analysis. Researchers noted that the nefarious packages harnessed a remote dynamic dependencies system that facilitated the automated retrieval and execution of remote packages while declaring no dependencies.

Targeted devices are then profiled by the side-loaded payload, which scours email addresses from environment variables, while stealing npm, GitLab, GitHub Actions, CircleCI, and Jenkins tokens via HTTP GET requests with URL-encoded data, HTTP POST requests with JSON data, and a WebSocket connection. Utilizing remote dynamic dependencies has also allowed PhantomRaven to prevent detection through static analysis.