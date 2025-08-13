Threat Intelligence, Ransomware

Convict says Kremlin-linked blackmail led to hack

Binary code on flag of Russia. Program source code or Hacker concept on Russian flag. Russia digital technology security, hacking or programming

(Adobe Stock)

Infosecurity Magazine reports that Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a convicted affiliate of the REvil ransomware group serving over 13 years in US prison, claims he was coerced by Russian-linked handlers into executing the 2021 Kaseya supply chain attack.

Speaking to Analyst1's Jon DiMaggio over six months, Vasinskyi said he repeatedly tried to leave REvil for moral reasons, citing discomfort over attacks on a church and hospital, the latter allegedly causing a death. He alleged surveillance, threats to his family, and political blackmail by high-ranking former intelligence officials, forcing him to prepare the Kaseya operation. According to Vasinskyi, REvil only provided the ransomware payload, while his state-level handlers ordered the attack for disruption and intelligence gathering, not ransom. The breach crippled over 1,500 companies globally. DiMaggio's DEFCON 33 presentation described a three-tiered structure separating technical execution from command authority, with Vasinskyi suggesting his handlers wielded more influence than REvils government contacts. He maintains he did not deliver the payload himself.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

US jails Estonian crypto fraudsters

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Estonians Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin have been imposed a 16-month prison sentence over their involvement in a cryptocurrency investment scam that pilfered $577 million, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBrute ForceBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Deauthentication AttackDefacementDistributed ScansDomain HijackingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds