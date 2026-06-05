Commvault offers recommendations for resilience in the age of frontier AI

As detailed in Channel Insider, Commvault, a data protection and cyber resilience organization, has released recommendations to help organizations maintain resilience amidst the evolving landscape of frontier artificial intelligence.

Frontier AI models, while powerful for identifying vulnerabilities, also present new risks from bad actors, accelerating exploitation timelines to mere minutes. Palo Alto Networks research indicates these advanced models are generating a significant number of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). Commvault advises a four-step approach: evaluate recovery risks to ensure current postures can withstand rapid exploitation, establish isolated recovery and air-gapping as a baseline for immutable data copies, prioritize critical business systems for swift recovery, and automate resilience operations with continuous testing.

This Resilience Operations (ResOps) model emphasizes measurable readiness, clean recovery validation, and protection of both production and recovery environments. While frontier models offer efficiency, local AI infrastructure is also becoming crucial for privacy, governance, and cost optimization, allowing organizations to maintain control over intellectual property and security without external data exposure.