Cloudflare launches adaptive intelligence to combat bot attacks

Cloudflare Inc. has launched Adaptive Intelligence, a new detection engine within its Bot Management product designed to dynamically write and discard blocking rules in real-time during an ongoing attack. This engine continuously trains on live traffic across Cloudflare’s network, which processes over a trillion web visits daily, incorporating new bot frameworks and bypass techniques as they emerge. The rules generated are short-lived and specific to individual threats, rotating frequently to outpace attackers, as reported by Silicon Angle.

The introduction of Adaptive Intelligence addresses the increasing ease and low cost for attackers to rent compromised devices and employ sophisticated impersonation techniques. Adaptive Intelligence aims to create a moving target that renders bypasses obsolete by the time attackers can scale them. The engine analyzes behavior across multiple timeframes simultaneously, enabling the detection of slower, more insidious campaigns like credential stuffing and scraping that might otherwise evade detection thresholds.

Adaptive Intelligence leverages data from Cloudflare’s Precursor system, which monitors user behavior throughout an entire session, combined with telemetry from its global edge network to assess visitor intent more accurately than a simple pass/fail check. This new capability is available immediately to Cloudflare Bot Management customers.