Clop ransomware admits Sam’s Club compromise

Cybernews reports that Walmart's membership-only warehouse chain Sam's Club was among the hundreds of other organizations most recently claimed to have been breached by the Clop ransomware operation as part of its attacks leveraging a Cleo file transfer software vulnerability.Additional details regarding the compromise have not been provided by Clop, which only accused the company of being negligent in its security. On the other hand, Sam's Club has already commenced an investigation into the incident but noted the lack of evidence suggesting that it had been infiltrated. Such a development comes after hundreds of organizations, including Rackspace, Home Depot Mexico, Simple Trader, Blue Yonder, Hertz, Chicago Public Schools, SDI Technologies, and Nissin Foods, were purported to have been breached by Clop via the exploitation of Cleo Harmony, VLTrader, and LexiCom software flaws. Western Alliance Bank has also recently confirmed having data from almost 22,000 customers as a result of the Cleo hack.
