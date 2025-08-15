Clinical Diagnostics reportedly paid ransom after cyberattack

Cybernews reports that Clinical Diagnostics, a research laboratory that experienced a data breach in July, has hinted that it made a ransom payment to the attackers.
Anonymous sources from the research laboratory and Nova, the group behind the data breach, revealed to RTL Nieuws that Nova allegedly demanded millions of euros in ransom and Clinical Diagnostics paid an undisclosed amount to prevent the stolen information from being leaked or sold through the dark web. . We currently have no indication that the attacker will proceed to leak the copied data, but we are, of course, monitoring the situation closely, the company stated in its website. The hackers gained access to an external research lab and managed to exfiltrate sensitive data of 485,000 individuals who participated in a cervical cancer screening program. The incident led to the theft of participants names, birth dates, addresses, test results, the names of their health care providers and their citizens service numbers, according to the Centre for Population Screening. While Z-CERT, the Netherlands Computer Emergency Response Team for the healthcare sector, confirmed that several other health providers were also infected by the data breach, Clinical Diagnostics declined to reveal the total number of affected individual. We do not make public statements about that. All affected individuals will be informed personally by letter in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson from the research laboratory.
