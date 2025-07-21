CISA pushes for cloud identity security reforms

ExecutiveGov reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is calling for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors to strengthen protections for cloud identity systems, which remain vulnerable to attacks despite existing security measures.
In a blog post, Clayton Romans of CISA's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative warned that threat actors, including those backed by nation-states, continue to exploit weaknesses in token authentication, key management, and logging. To address these challenges, CISA urges cloud providers to enhance controls around token validation, secrets management, access protocols, and forensic logging, though Romans acknowledged these improvements can be technically demanding. In June, CISA hosted the JCDC Cloud Identity Security Technical Exchange, where over 50 experts from government agencies and major cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft, and Google discussed best practices. Romans said this collaboration is crucial for improving adoption of essential safeguards and fortifying the resilience of U.S. cloud infrastructure against sophisticated cyber threats.
In a blog post, Clayton Romans of CISA's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative warned that threat actors, including those backed by nation-states, continue to exploit weaknesses in token authentication, key management, and logging. To address these challenges, CISA urges cloud providers to enhance controls around token validation, secrets management, access protocols, and forensic logging, though Romans acknowledged these improvements can be technically demanding. In June, CISA hosted the JCDC Cloud Identity Security Technical Exchange, where over 50 experts from government agencies and major cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft, and Google discussed best practices. Romans said this collaboration is crucial for improving adoption of essential safeguards and fortifying the resilience of U.S. cloud infrastructure against sophisticated cyber threats.