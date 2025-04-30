Ongoing intrusions leveraging a critical Qualitia flaw in Active! mail 6 and a pair of high-severity bugs in the Commvault webserver and Broadcom Brocade Fabric OS have been reported by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which urged the remediation of the issues by May 17 following their inclusion in its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, according to SecurityWeek. Abuse of the Qualitia stack-backed buffer overflow vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-42599, could enable remote code execution or denial-of-service, while the Commvault bug, tracked as CVE-2025-3928, could be leveraged with webshells for instance compromise. On the other hand, potential attacks involving the Broadcom Brocade Fabric OS code injection flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-1976, could result in command execution and OS modifications for additional subroutines, reported Broadcom. "Through a flaw in IP address validation, a local user, assigned one of the pre-defined admin roles or a user-defined role with admin-level privileges, can execute arbitrary code as if they had full root level access," said Broadcom.
CISA: Attacks involving Qualitia, Commvault, Broadcom bugs ongoing
(Adobe Stock)
