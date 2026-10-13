CISA adds five vulnerabilities to exploited list amid China-linked cyber espionage concerns

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added five new vulnerabilities to its catalog of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV). These additions are part of a broader effort to address cyber operations linked to China-based actors and Integrity Technology Group, based on information published by Security Affairs.

The newly added vulnerabilities affect ProFTPD (CVE-2015-3306), ONLYOFFICE Docs (CVE-2021-3199), Strapi (CVE-2023-22894), Apache Struts (CVE-2016-3081), and ISC BIND (CVE-2015-5477). These flaws could allow remote attackers to gain unauthorized access, modify files, execute arbitrary code, or cause denial-of-service conditions. The exploitation of these and other vulnerabilities has been linked to cyber espionage campaigns attributed to China-linked actors, involving tools like Microscan and FishHub. These tools were allegedly used to scan networks, deliver malware, and steal sensitive information from critical infrastructure and other organizations globally. A joint advisory from several countries highlights the risks of combined vulnerability scanning and exploitation. CISA has mandated federal agencies to remediate these vulnerabilities by October 11, 2026, and private organizations are also urged to address them.

Source: Security Affairs