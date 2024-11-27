Chinese hackers eyeing U.S. critical infrastructure for potential conflict

U.S. officials have raised concerns over Chinese-linked hackers infiltrating critical infrastructure IT networks in preparation for potential conflict with the United States, Reuters reports.

Morgan Adamski, executive director of U.S. Cyber Command, revealed that these operations aim to secure strategic advantages by compromising systems essential for national functionality, such as energy, water, and IT infrastructure. Examples include manipulating HVAC systems in server rooms and disrupting essential utilities.

Adamski's remarks at the Cyberwarcon conference in Virginia followed recent allegations of a significant Chinese-linked cyber espionage campaign, dubbed Salt Typhoon. This operation reportedly targeted U.S. telecommunications networks, stealing sensitive data such as call records and communications from key officials and presidential campaigns. The FBI described it as the most severe telecom hack in U.S. history. The United States has initiated globally coordinated efforts to disrupt Chinese cyber activities, employing a mix of defensive and offensive measures. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and FBI are providing technical guidance to safeguard potential targets. Meanwhile, Beijing continues to deny involvement in cyberattacks against U.S. entities.