China-linked BRICKSTORM backdoor involved in Europe-targeted cyberespionage

Organizations across Europe are having their Windows systems compromised with the BRICKSTORM backdoor linked to Chinese state-backed threat operation UNC5221 as part of a cyberespionage campaign that commenced three years ago, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Unlike the original Linux-targeting BRICKSTORM payload that enabled direct command execution, BRICKSTORM for Windows leveraged network tunneling capabilities and valid credentials to compromise Remote Desktop Protocol and Server Message Block instead, according to findings from European cybersecurity firm NVISO. Moreover, BRICKSTORM for Windows' utilization of DNS over HTTPS for its command-and-control servers and scheduled tasks enabled the circumvention of security controls, noted NVISO researchers, who added that the backdoor's infrastructure has also been concealed through shared and distributed IP addresses. "These recent discoveries of several year-old adversary capabilities, alongside evidence of infrastructure maintenance, highlight the need for at-risk industries to bolster their security posture and continuously audit their environment for rare or uncommon activity," researchers added.

Related

Updated attack arsenal flaunted by Mustang Panda

Chinese advanced persistent threat operation Mustang Panda, also known as Bronze President, Earth Preta, Basin, and Red Delta, has leveraged new ToneShell backdoor variants, the novel StarProxy tool, the Paklog and Corklog keyloggers, and SplatCloak EDR bypass driver in a new attack against a Myanmar-based organization, according to SecurityWeek.

Novel BPFDoor backdoor component facilitates covert attacks

Novel BPFDoor backdoor component facilitates covert attacks Attacks involving a novel controller linked to the BPFDoor malware have been launched by the Earth Bluecrow threat operation, also known as Red Menshen, DecisiveArchitect, and Red Dev 18, against the Linux systems of telecommunications, finance, and retail organizations in Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Mynanmar, and Egypt last year, according to The Hacker News.

