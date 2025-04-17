China-linked BRICKSTORM backdoor involved in Europe-targeted cyberespionage

Novel BPFDoor backdoor component facilitates covert attacks Attacks involving a novel controller linked to the BPFDoor malware have been launched by the Earth Bluecrow threat operation, also known as Red Menshen, DecisiveArchitect, and Red Dev 18, against the Linux systems of telecommunications, finance, and retail organizations in Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Mynanmar, and Egypt last year, according to The Hacker News.