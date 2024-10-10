Phishing, Threat Intelligence

Centralized fraud detection sought by new Google-led initiative

SiliconAngle reports that increasingly prevalent online scams and fraud have prompted Google to collaborate with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and the DNS Research Federation in the new Global Signal Exchange initiative that aims to improve the identification of scams and fraudulent actor signals across different platforms.

Aside from featuring over 40 million signals from the DNS Research Federation's data platform and GASA's comprehensive stakeholder network, GSE will also contain more than 100,000 bad merchant URLs and one million scam signals from Google. With Google Cloud Platform powering GSE, participants will be able to conduct effective signal matching using its artificial intelligence features. "We know from experience that fighting scams and the criminal organizations behind them requires strong collaboration among industry, businesses, civil society, and governments to combat bad actors and protect users. We're committed to doing our part to protect users, including through our continued work developing tools, publishing research, and sharing expertise and information with others to protect people online," said Google.

