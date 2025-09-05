Cato Networks acquires Aim Security to enhance AI security capabilities

SiliconANGLE reports that Cato Networks Ltd. has acquired Aim Security Ltd., an Israeli artificial intelligence security company, to enhance its AI security capabilities.

Aim Security, founded in 2022, specializes in safeguarding the interactions between employees, applications, organizations and AI. The acquisition will enable Cato Networks to bolster its offerings by incorporating Aim Security's expertise in providing visibility, control, and governance over AI usage. Aim Security's platform, designed to seamlessly integrate into enterprise environments, will likely enhance Cato Networks' ability to protect against AI-related cyber threats.

This acquisition underscores the growing importance of AI security in the cybersecurity landscape. By expanding its AI security capabilities through this acquisition, Cato Networks is positioning itself to better address the evolving cybersecurity challenges posed by AI technologies. The move also highlights the industry's recognition of the need for specialized solutions to mitigate the risks associated with AI integration.