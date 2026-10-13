Canonical faces second DDoS attack this year, disrupting public websites

Canonical, the parent company of Ubuntu, recently experienced its second distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack of the year, which disrupted its public websites for over four hours. The incident, disclosed on Oct. 8, impacted various institutional domains, with further coverage provided by Security Affairs.

The sustained DDoS attack targeted Canonical's main public-facing websites, including canonical.com and ubuntu.com, along with the Ubuntu blog, developer portal, and security advisory pages. While users faced intermittent unavailability and potential inability to access security advisories or read blog content, critical services like Launchpad and the Snap Store remained operational. This contrasted with an earlier April attack that also affected these developer platforms. The attack temporarily disrupted the Ubuntu Security API and Livepatch services, impacting tools for security advisories and kernel patching. However, Canonical's distributed infrastructure, including software repositories and mirror servers, helped mitigate the overall impact, allowing users to continue downloading and installing packages. No group has yet claimed responsibility for this latest incident.

Source: Security Affairs