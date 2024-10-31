Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Canada targeted by Chinese hacking efforts

Share
Chinese hacker. Laptop with binary computer code and china flag

(Adobe Stock)

Canada was noted by its leading cyber agency to have had at least 20 of its government network compromised by Chinese state-sponsored threat operations during the past four years, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attacks by Chinese hackers have been targeted at Canada's critical infrastructure, with intrusions against U.S. critical infrastructure remaining a significant concern due to "cross-border interoperability and interdependence," according to a report from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. Aside from conducting cyberespionage activities against Canada's innovation sector, which is poised to exacerbate amid escalating tensions between both nations, China has also been working to curtail dissidents and undermine democracy, noted the CCCS. "In addition to fulfilling PRC intelligence collection priorities, the information collected is also likely used to support the PRC's malign influence and interference activities against Canada's democratic processes and institutions," said the report, which also took note of state-sponsored cyber threats from Russia, Iran, North Korea, and India. Such a report comes after Canadian networks were noted by the CCCS to have been subjected to Chinese reconnaissance efforts.

Related

Data breach disclosed by Interbank

Major Peruvian financial services firm Interbank, formerly known as the International Bank of Peru, has disclosed having been impacted by a cyberattack that resulted in the compromise of certain clients' information after stolen data was exposed by the threat actor "kzoldyck" on various dark web forums.

More potent LightSpy malware for iOS emerges

After exploiting the Safari remote code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2020-9802, for initial access, the updated LightSpy payload triggers an exploit chain with jailbreak and loader stages prior to malware core delivery on devices running on iOS versions up to 13.3.

Related Events

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBrute ForceDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansGoogle HackingPassword Cracking

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.