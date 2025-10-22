Caminho Loader: steganography and fileless execution

A sophisticated loader-as-a-service platform named "Caminho" has been discovered, utilizing least significant bit (LSB) steganography to hide malicious .NET payloads within image files. The operation, initially observed in South America, has expanded into Africa and Eastern Europe, as per findings from Arctic Wolf Labs reported on by The Cyber Express. The Caminho loader, of Brazilian origin, employs spearphishing tactics with business-themed social engineering to target victims in regions like Brazil, South Africa, Ukraine, and Poland. Using LSB steganography in image files like JPGs or PNGs, the loader executes filelessly by injecting payloads into legitimate Windows processes, evading traditional detection methods. The modular loader-as-a-service model allows for diverse final-stage malware delivery, including trojans like REMCOS RAT and credential-stealer Katz Stealer. Caminho's use of steganography and fileless execution poses significant challenges to cybersecurity defenses, as it evades detection and limits traceability. Organizations in targeted regions should validate the integrity of image files, scrutinize download sources, and monitor process activities to mitigate the evolving threat posed by Caminho and similar sophisticated loaders. Source: The Cyber Express
