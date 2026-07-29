CAF Bank suspends online services due to third-party software vulnerability

As outlined in The Register, CAF Bank, which serves approximately 14,000 charities, temporarily suspended its online banking services to address a security vulnerability. The outage, which began on July 24, caused significant disruption for some charitable organizations, impacting their ability to manage essential operations like payroll.

The Charities Aid Foundation-owned bank took the precautionary measure after detecting suspicious activity on customer accounts and identifying an undisclosed vulnerability in the connection between third-party software and its online portal. While the bank assures customers that core banking services remain unaffected and funds are secure, the online portal is unavailable until the issue is resolved by its technology partner. CEO Alison Taylor apologized for the disruption and stated that phone support is still available, with a priority on time-sensitive payments. This incident follows a previous platform migration last year that also led to customer login and transaction issues. CAF Bank held £1.45 billion in customer deposits as of the end of its 2024/25 financial year.