CAF Bank online service restored after attempted fraud and login removal

CAF Bank restored its online banking service after a prolonged outage lasting more than 10 days, which the bank attributed to attempted fraud and a subsequent attack aimed at removing user logins. The bank warned that access might remain intermittent as they manage traffic to the website, according to a recent report by The Register.

The incident began on July 21 when CAF Bank detected attempted fraudulent activity on a small number of accounts. Following an investigation with external specialists, the bank temporarily suspended online access on July 22 and July 24. On July 25, a different type of malicious activity was identified, targeting the removal of individual user logins. The bank stated that a previously unknown vulnerability in third-party software integration with the online banking portal was discovered. Despite these issues, CAF Bank assured customers that the core banking system was unaffected and customer funds remain secure. This outage follows a previous migration issue last year that also disrupted customer access. Charities have expressed significant frustration with the unreliability of the new online platform, citing concerns about administrative burdens and the ability to pay staff and suppliers. As a gesture of goodwill, CAF Bank will waive monthly customer account charges for August and September 2026.