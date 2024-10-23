Buffalo Police detective indicted over Genesis Market purchases

The U.S. Justice Department disclosed that Buffalo Police detective Terrance Michael Ciszek, also known as DrMonster, has been charged over the purchase of nearly a dozen packages, including almost 200 stolen account credentials, from illicit online marketplace Genesis Market from March to July 2020 and making false statements regarding such illegal activity before the FBI, SecurityWeek reports.

In a statement to the FBI, Ciszek denied purchasing anything from Genesis Market while pinning the identified transactions to his nephew, according to the indictment. Ciszek, who was also accused of having crypto wallet addresses tied to the UniCC dark web carding site as well as videos on his utilization of the platform, could be subjected to a decade-long prison sentence for the charges, said the Justice Department. Such a development comes more than a year after Genesis Market had been disrupted in an international law enforcement effort, which also resulted in the arrest of more than 100 individuals linked to its operations.