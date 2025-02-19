Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

BlackLock ransomware on the rise, report finds

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Despite only emerging last March, the BlackLock ransomware-as-a-service operation became the seventh most prolific ransomware gang last year after recording a 1,425% increase in activity between October and December, Cybernews reports.

Attacks conducted by BlackLock, which could be this year's most active ransomware group, involve the distribution of proprietary malware against Windows, VMware ESXi, and Linux systems for double extortion, an analysis from Reliaquest revealed. Immediate ransomware payments have been facilitated by BlackLock through its custom leak site, which impedes impacted organizations from conducting thorough breach evaluations. Additional findings showed BlackLock's usage of the Russian cybercrime forum RAMP for affiliate and traffer recruitment for early ransomware attack stages prior to major attack waves. "Recruitment posts for traffers explicitly outline requirements, signaling BlackLock's urgency to bring on candidates quickly — often prioritizing speed over operational security," said Reliaquest, which noted a significantly more cautious hiring process for higher-level and programmer positions within the RaaS operation.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Data breach notifications commenced by Finastra

Infiltration of an internal secure file platform between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8 enabled the threat actor to pilfer a limited number of individuals' names and financial account details, said Finastra in its notification letter given to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

Insight Partners impacted by social engineering attack

Insight Partners disclosed immediately acting to contain and remediate the breach of some of its systems upon its discovery on Jan. 16, adding that an investigation has revealed no evidence suggesting persistent access to the impacted systems while dismissing the occurrence of further disruptions as a result of the incident.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Deauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDistributed ScansDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds