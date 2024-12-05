Ransomware, Incident Response, Business continuity

Black Basta attack disrupts BT unit’s servers

Major UK multinational telecommunications firm BT Group had some BT Conferencing business division servers taken down following an attack that was admitted to have been conducted by the Black Basta ransomware-as-a-service operation, reports BleepingComputer.

While BT Group emphasized that only its BT Conferencing platform had been subjected to an attempted compromise that did not affect its other services, Black Basta claimed to have exfiltrated 500 GB of data from the firm's servers, including user information, personal documents, nondisclosure agreements, financial and organizational details, and other confidential files. In a bid to legitimize its assertions, Black Basta also exposed folder listings and hiring document screenshots while threatening to leak the entire data trove next week should BT Group refuse to pay the demanded ransom. Such a development comes after Black Basta was reported by the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to have targeted more than 500 organizations worldwide, including Ascension, ABB, and the American Dental Association.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Additional Pegasus spyware-hit devices identified

New infections of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware have been discovered by mobile threat hunting firm iVerify across seven of 2,500 scanned iPhones, one of which belonged to an unnamed major business leader, who was in disbelief when informed about the attempted device compromise.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Boot Record InfectorComputer Emergency Response Team (CERT)Stimulus

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds