Bipartisan bills hardening NTIA’s cyber responsibilities receive House panel OK

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved a pair of bipartisan measures that would enhance the cybersecurity focus of the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications Administration Organization following Chinese state-sponsored threat group Salt Typhoon's attacks against U.S. telecommunications firms , according to CyberScoop

Under legislation introduced by Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., the NTIA — which was initially established to provide telecommunications and information policy guidance to the president — would be mandated to create an Office of Policy Development and Cybersecurity that would be tasked to develop and adopt internet and communication network cybersecurity and privacy policies alongside stakeholders.

On the other hand, the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act unveiled by Reps. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, would not only require the NTIA to evaluate and report on mobile service networks' cybersecurity but also task the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information to examine both mobile networks' and devices' security weaknesses.

"Understanding the risks to our mobile infrastructure will allow us to stay ahead of emerging threats, protect American consumers, and safeguard critical national security interests," said Cammack.