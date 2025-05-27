Government Regulations, Vulnerability Management

Bipartisan bill pushing for vulnerability disclosure rules for federal contractors revived

CyberScoop reports that Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and James Lankford, R-Okla., have reintroduced the Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act that would compel federal contractors to adhere to the National Institute of Standards and Technology's vulnerability disclosure policy recommendations months after a companion bipartisan bill was approved by the House.

Aside from requiring the Office of Management and Budget to track Federal Acquisition Regulation updates ensuring federal contractors' compliance with VDPs aligned with NIST standards, such legislation would also mandate the Defense secretary to monitor Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement changes. " This legislation will ensure that companies doing business with the federal government are held to the same standards, better securing the entire supply chain and protecting our national security," said Warner. Meanwhile, industry experts have expressed support for the measure, with HackerOne Chief Legal and Policy Officer Ilona Cohen emphasizing its importance in dealing with a "critical gap" in the U.S.'s defenses.

Related

US, allies push for immediate SIEM, SOAR implementation

Organizations have been urged by U.S., Canadian, Australian, UK, and other countries' government agencies to fast-track the adoption of Security Information and Event Management and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response platforms that enable immediate cybersecurity event detection and response efforts, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

Revocation of SEC cyber disclosure rule sought by banking groups

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was urged by the American Bankers Association, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, Bank Policy Institute, Institute of International Bankers, and the Independent Community Bankers of America to rescind cyber incident reporting requirements for domestic and foreign issuers under Form 8-K Item 1.05 and Form 6-K, respectively, according to The Cyber Express.

