Biden administration prepares second executive order on cybersecurity

The Biden administration is finalizing a second cybersecurity executive order aimed at enhancing digital security across federal agencies, with a primary focus on artificial intelligence, cloud security, and identity management, reports CyberScoop.

Key components of the new order reportedly include pilot programs to advance artificial intelligence-based cyber defense, building on a prior AI-centric executive order signed by President Biden. Additionally, updated standards for cloud security under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program are intended to address vulnerabilities seen in recent cyber incidents, such as breaches of federal email systems. The draft also addresses identity credentialing to strengthen access management within federal agencies, while post-quantum cryptography standards aim to future-proof data security. Slated for completion by early December, this order builds on the administration's initial cybersecurity directive, which emphasized secure software standards and aimed to elevate private sector security through federal purchasing power. Other provisions focus on software supply chain transparency and open-source cybersecurity enhancements.

