BeyondID: Stolen credentials drive longest breaches

Biometric Update reports that stolen credentials are now the leading entry point for cyberattacks and often fuel the most persistent breaches, according to new research from BeyondID.

The firm's report, The Identity Economy: How Gaps in Identity Management Enable and Sustain Cybercrime, revealed that attacks involving compromised IDs typically last about 10 months before detection, with nine in ten companies affected.

Up to 60% of exposed credentials are traced back to employees or internal actors, underscoring systemic weaknesses in identity and access management. BeyondID CEO Arun Shrestha warned that "identity has become the new perimeter," yet organizations continue to undervalue its role in security.

The report also highlights the growing impact of AI-enabled threats, with impersonation, deepfakes, and multi-vector campaigns expected to rise in the next 12 to 18 months.

To reduce exposure, BeyondID urges firms to integrate layered identity security, pursue continuous compliance, and treat protection as an ongoing effort rather than a one-time fix.