BBIN linked to global crime network, study finds

A joint investigation by Infoblox Threat Intelligence and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has uncovered ties between major Asian iGaming provider BBIN, also known as Baoying Group, and a global network of organized crime and cyber-enabled fraud in Southeast Asia, according to Security Brief Asia3.

The research traced BBINs connections to a conglomerate known as Vault Viper, which allegedly operates the Universe Browser, a tool marketed for online privacy but found capable of surveillance, credential theft, and remote access.

DNS analysis revealed tens of thousands of domains linked to Vault Viper's infrastructure, which controls its own Autonomous System Number and owns stakes in multiple industries, including airlines, casinos, and IT firms. Investigators said the network continued running illegal casino operations in Cambodia after the Philippines banned offshore gambling.

Infoblox stated that by exposing Vault Viper, it hopes to help regulators, law enforcement, and businesses mitigate the convergence of cybercrime and organized criminal activity.

