Balbix unveils new AI-powered cybersecurity tools

SiliconAngle reports that Balbix has launched three new generative artificial intelligence products on Amazon Web Services Marketplace that are designed to enhance cybersecurity risk assessment, threat management, and organizational security posture.

The offerings are AI cybersecurity assistant BIX, Cyber Risk Assessments, a one-time AI-powered vulnerability evaluation, and a continuous threat and exposure management platform called D3. BIX features real-time risk notifications, dynamic data visualizations, and AI-enhanced automation for tasks like creating projects and tickets. The tool streamlines decision-making by providing low-latency and scalable performance. Cyber Risk Assessments deliver actionable insights into critical vulnerabilities and attack surfaces, enabling quick mitigation decisions without long-term commitments. Meanwhile, the D3 platform integrates assets, users, and controls into a unified system to reduce cyber risk across hybrid cloud environments. D3 enables rapid resolution of critical vulnerabilities, leading to significant reductions in incident response times from the industry average of over 50 days to just two days.