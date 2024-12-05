AI/ML, Vulnerability Management, Risk Assessments/Management

Balbix unveils new AI-powered cybersecurity tools

SiliconAngle reports that Balbix has launched three new generative artificial intelligence products on Amazon Web Services Marketplace that are designed to enhance cybersecurity risk assessment, threat management, and organizational security posture.

The offerings are AI cybersecurity assistant BIX, Cyber Risk Assessments, a one-time AI-powered vulnerability evaluation, and a continuous threat and exposure management platform called D3. BIX features real-time risk notifications, dynamic data visualizations, and AI-enhanced automation for tasks like creating projects and tickets. The tool streamlines decision-making by providing low-latency and scalable performance. Cyber Risk Assessments deliver actionable insights into critical vulnerabilities and attack surfaces, enabling quick mitigation decisions without long-term commitments. Meanwhile, the D3 platform integrates assets, users, and controls into a unified system to reduce cyber risk across hybrid cloud environments. D3 enables rapid resolution of critical vulnerabilities, leading to significant reductions in incident response times from the industry average of over 50 days to just two days.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

North Korean IT infiltrations expected to persist

Security researchers at the recent Cyberwarcon conference in Washington, D.C., detailed North Korea’s increasing use of fraudulent IT workers to infiltrate multinational corporations and funnel earnings to the North Korean regime while conducting corporate data theft to support the country’s nuclear weapons program.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

British Standard 7799Buffer OverflowBugBusiness Impact Analysis (BIA)Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceDisassemblyDue DiligenceRiskRisk Assessment

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds