BadUSB attacks possible with Lenovo webcam vulnerabilities
Lenovo's Linux-based 510 FHD and Performance FHD webcams have been impacted by multiple security flaws dubbed "BadCam," which could be harnessed to facilitate keystroke injections and operating system-independent intrusions, Security Affairs reports.
Attackers could leverage the vulnerable Lenovo webcams, which utilize SigmaStar ARM-based SoCs running Linux with USB Gadget support, to remotely reflash firmware and impersonate other peripherals to enable remote code execution and persistence, an Eclypsium report presented at the DEF CON 33 security conference revealed. Lenovo and SigmaStar have already worked to resolve the issue with an updated installation tool that includes signature validation after being sought to update impacted SoCs with firmware verification. "To our knowledge, this is the first time it has been demonstrated that attackers can weaponize a USB device that is already attached to a computer that was not initially intended to be malicious," said Eclypsium researchers, who urged organizations to reevaluate hardware and endpoint trust models.
