Australia launches CI Fortify to bolster critical infrastructure cybersecurity
Australia has introduced CI Fortify, a guidance framework aimed at enhancing the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure (CI) operators in response to escalating cyber threats, according to The Cyber Express. The initiative underscores the pressing need to secure operational technology (OT) systems in vital sectors like energy, transport, and healthcare. The move comes as state-sponsored cyber actors and cybercriminals increasingly target Australia's critical systems to steal information, conduct espionage, or disrupt essential services. The Annual Threat Assessment 2025 by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) warns of extreme levels of espionage and foreign interference. Recent cyber incidents targeting OT systems globally, such as Stuxnet and Triton malware attacks, highlight the vulnerabilities and potential risks faced by critical infrastructure. CI Fortify emphasizes the importance of maintaining service continuity during crises and outlines key preparatory steps for operators. By focusing on isolating vital OT systems and ensuring rapid recovery post-attack, the framework aims to enhance resilience against cyber threats. This proactive approach signifies a crucial shift towards safeguarding critical infrastructure from cyber disruptions, underscoring the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures to protect essential services and national security. Source: The Cyber Express
