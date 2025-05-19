Threat Intelligence, Network Security

Attacks with new HTTPBot botnet bombard gaming, tech sectors

botnet bot-net computer virus

(Adobe Stock)

Organizations in the gaming, tech, and education sectors across China have been subjected to escalating intrusions involving the novel Windows-based HTTPBot botnet malware over the last few months, with at least 200 attacks observed since April, The Hacker News reports.

HTTPBot obscures its graphical user interface to maintain stealth and alters the Windows registry for automated operations before receiving commands for attacks that involve the exploitation of concealed Google Chrome instances for spoofed traffic, the simulation of legitimate sessions, the increase of the server's CPU loader, the creation of WebSocket connections, the utilization of HTTP POST for attacks, and the inclusion of a cookie processing flow, according to an analysis from NSFOCUS. "By deeply simulating protocol layers and mimicking legitimate browser behavior, HTTPBot bypasses defenses that rely on protocol integrity. It also continuously occupies server session resources through randomized URL paths and cookie replenishment mechanisms, rather than relying on sheer traffic volume," said NSFOCUS.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBastion HostBorder Gateway Protocol (BGP)Business Email Compromise (BEC)Domain NameDrive-by DownloadDumpSecGoogle HackingHybrid AttackMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds