Attacks with the flaw which stems from memory overread caused by inadequate input validation could allow session token extraction and user impersonation, which could then lead to multi-factor authentication bypass and session takeovers, said ReliaQuest Director of Threat Research Brandon Tirado, who noted that the intrusions could have been conducted by ransomware or nation-state actors. Such a security issue has been compared with the CitrixBleed bug, tracked as CVE-2023-4966, that had been exploited in intrusions against Comcast's broadband unit Xfinity and Boeing. However, evidence suggesting the connection between CVE-2025-5777 and CitrixBleed has been lacking, noted the Cloud Software Group, which had remediated the issue while noting the active exploitation of the zero-day vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-6543.
Attacks involving critical Citrix NetScaler bug underway
Threat actors were observed by ReliaQuest to have been leveraging the recently disclosed critical Citrix NetScaler Gateway vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-5777, to facilitate initial systems compromise, according to Cybersecurity Dive.
