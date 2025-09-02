Attacks harnessing CrushFTP zero-day continue

Mostly East Asian-targeted cyberespionage exploits derelict update server Multiple illicit payloads have been spread by threat actors through the exploitation of a neglected Sogou Zhuyin input method editor update server in attacks primarily aimed at journalists, technology and business leaders, researchers, and dissidents in Taiwan, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea as part of the TAOTH campaign initially discovered in June, according to The Hacker News.