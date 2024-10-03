Another record-breaking DDoS intrusion thwarted

SecurityWeek reports that Cloudflare was able to mitigate a distributed denial-of-service attack against a customer of a hosting provider using the IT service management firm's services that reached up to 3.8 terabits per second and 2.14 billion packets per second, surpassing the previous record-holding attack peaking at 3.47 Tbps and a packet rate of 340 million Pps detected by Microsoft almost three years ago.

Such record-breaking intrusion has been thwarted alongside more than 100 other hyper-volumetric L3/4 DDoS attacks of similar intensity that have been launched against organizations in the telecommunications, financial services, and internet industries as part of a campaign that began early last month, according to Cloudflare. Hacked web servers, routers, and DVRs in the U.S. and other parts of the world have been leveraged to support such intrusions, the report showed. The development comes months after OVHcloud reported a record-high network protocol DDoS attack reaching up to 840 million Pps.