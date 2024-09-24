Ransomware, Breach

Almost 30K impacted by Kansas county ransomware attack

Officials at Kansas' Franklin County confirmed the compromise of information from 29,690 residents following a ransomware attack against the County Clerk's Office in May, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such an intrusion, which has not been claimed by any ransomware operation, resulted in unauthorized access to Franklin County's poll book records, which included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, driver's license numbers, medical record numbers, insurance identification numbers, COVID-19-related details, vaccination information, and/or insurance or billing details, an investigation into the incident revealed. However, there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of the exposed data, noted officials in breach notification letters sent to those affected by the attack. Such a development follows separate ransomware attacks against Wichita and Missouri's Jackson County, where a portion of Kansas City is located, earlier this year.

