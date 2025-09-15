Allegedly most significant Great Firewall of China leak yet exposes 600 GB of data

Nearly 600 GB of data associated with the Great Firewall of China has been exposed by hacktivist collective Enlace Hacktivista in what is the largest GFW-related information leak so far, according to Hackread. Allegedly included in the data trove were documents linked to Geedge Networks and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Information Engineering's MESA Lab, which led the development of the Firewall, noted Enlace Hacktivista. Aside from containing archives with thousands of internal reports, technical proposals, and project descriptions, data exposed by Enlace Hacktivista also included project management records, researcher communications, and software packages used in the operations of the Firewall, findings from the GFW Report revealed. Other details, including files detailing the expansion of the Firewall, were also included, with Net4People and GFW analysts readying a more extensive probe into the Firewall's source code that may take months to complete.
