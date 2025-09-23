Alleged Scattered Spider hacker surrenders, indicted

The FBI's Las Vegas Cyber Task Force announced the surrender of a male teen allegedly part of the Scattered Spider hacks against Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts two years ago, reports The Register

Three counts of obtaining and using the personal information of another person, one count of extortion, and another count of conspiracy to commit extortion, as well as a count of unlawful acts regarding computers, have been filed against the suspect, who has been detained at Nevada's Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Such a development comes just days after UK teens Thalha Jubair and Owen Flowers had been apprehended over their involvement in the Scattered Spider intrusion against Transport for London , with Jubair having also been indicted by the U.S. over his role in the hacking group's over 120 attacks, which earned at least $115 million in ransom payments.

UK authorities had previously arrested a suspected Scattered Spider member involved in the Las Vegas casino hacks.