Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Alleged Scattered Spider hacker arrested, indicted

Nigerian Nationals Arrested

The U.S. has moved to apprehend and charge suspected teen Scattered Spider hacking collective member Remington Goy Ogletree, also known as remi, for his involvement in attacks against a U.S. financial organization and two telecommunications companies, according to BleepingComputer.

Nearly 150 employees of the financial entity have been compromised by Ogletree in a phishing campaign between October and November 2023 that sought to exfiltrate account credentials via company-spoofing phishing sites, the complaint alleged. Ogletree was also accused of leveraging illicit telecommunications systems access to deliver more than 8.6 million SMS phishing messages to enable a cryptocurrency theft operation between October 2023 and May 2024, which targeted Gemini and KuCoin users. Such a development comes weeks after five other alleged Scattered Spider members were arrested and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for their role in an SMS phishing campaign that facilitated the theft of millions worth of cryptocurrency.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

New attack techniques leveraged by Black Basta

After email bombing targeted users, Black Basta impersonates IT staff or support personnel on Microsoft Teams to trick users into downloading AnyDesk, Microsoft Quick Assist, and other legitimate remote access software according to a Rapid7 analysis.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpster DivingInformation WarfarePassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds