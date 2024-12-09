Alleged Scattered Spider hacker arrested, indicted

The U.S. has moved to apprehend and charge suspected teen Scattered Spider hacking collective member Remington Goy Ogletree, also known as remi, for his involvement in attacks against a U.S. financial organization and two telecommunications companies, according to BleepingComputer.

Nearly 150 employees of the financial entity have been compromised by Ogletree in a phishing campaign between October and November 2023 that sought to exfiltrate account credentials via company-spoofing phishing sites, the complaint alleged. Ogletree was also accused of leveraging illicit telecommunications systems access to deliver more than 8.6 million SMS phishing messages to enable a cryptocurrency theft operation between October 2023 and May 2024, which targeted Gemini and KuCoin users. Such a development comes weeks after five other alleged Scattered Spider members were arrested and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for their role in an SMS phishing campaign that facilitated the theft of millions worth of cryptocurrency.