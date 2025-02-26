Alleged classified FBI data stolen by LockBit

The FBI had a purported archive of classified data claimed to be exfiltrated and exposed by LockBit ransomware gang administrator LockBitSupp as a birthday present to newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel, reports Cybernews

Information leaked by LockBitSupp was a parent directory including over 250 file folders dated May 29, 2024, with password-protected files only accessible by Patel, which the LockBit admin said could "destroy" the FBI's structure.

Also found within the directory was a file dated Feb. 24, 2024, which detailed the FBI's compromise of servers belonging to LockBit five days prior as a result of LockBitSupp's negligence. However, only 2.5% of the ransomware group's decryptors have been sequestered during the said operation, according to LockBitSupp, who also claimed that the gang's infrastructure had been targeted due to his planned exposure of documents involving a Georgia county that was subjected to an election misconduct suit by President Donald Trump.

"If it wasn't for the FBI attack, the documents would have been released the same day," said LockBitSupp.