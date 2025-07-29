Albavision allegedly compromised by GLOBAL GROUP ransomware

Hackread reports that Miami-based multinational Spanish-language media conglomerate Albavision was claimed to have been hacked by the nascent GLOBAL GROUP ransomware-as-a-service operation in an attack that allegedly resulted in the theft of 400 GB of data.
Albavision, which was listed as GLOBAL GROUP's 29th victim since emerging last month, was demanded to pay an undisclosed amount as ransom within the next two weeks. Such a development comes amid the ransomware group's growing focus on media companies, with Italian radio station Rete Toscana Classica and RTE, which is believed to refer to Ireland's national TV and radio broadcaster, included in the threat operation's victim list. Mounting threats posed by GLOBAL GROUP and Scattered Spider, which has been increasingly leaning on ransomware intrusions, should prompt organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity policies while implementing extensive cyber threat training and education programs for all their staff.
