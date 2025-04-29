Ransomware
Akira ransomware reportedly disrupts Hitachi Vantara
(Adobe Stock)
Hitachi Vantara the IT service management subsidiary of Japanese mutinational conglomerate Hitachi that counts T-Mobile, BMW, and China Telecom among its clientele had its servers taken down following a cyberattack over the weekend, which has been attributed to the Akira ransomware gang, BleepingComputer reports. Investigation into the ransomware incident alongside external cybersecurity experts is already being conducted by Hitachi Vantara, as a source close to the matter noted that Akira exfiltrated files from the company's systems. While both Hitachi Vantara Manufacturing and its systems have been impacted by the incident, data access remains for customers with self-hosted environments, according to the source. However, the attack was reported by another source to have affected government organizations' projects. Such a development comes after the Akira ransomware operation was reported to have compromised more than 300 organizations worldwide, including Stanford Oceania and Nissan Oceania. Almost $42 million in ransom payments have been obtained by the group from over 250 victims as of April 2024, said the FBI.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds