Airbnb scams surge 30x as criminals hijack legitimate host accounts

As reported by Tech Radar, Airbnb scams have seen a dramatic 30-fold increase since the first half of 2023, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting vacationers, according to new research by Saily and NordStellar. This surge is attributed to a shift in tactics, where attackers are now exploiting the trust built into established platforms rather than creating their own fraudulent identities.

Criminals are compromising legitimate Airbnb host accounts, which have accumulated years of positive reviews and high ratings, to conduct scams. Once an account is hijacked, attackers post fake property listings and charge unsuspecting victims for accommodations that do not exist. This method bypasses traditional phishing attacks, as all interactions remain within the Airbnb platform. The trend is exacerbated by the summer travel season, where the urgency to find deals and keep costs low makes travelers more vulnerable. Researchers also note that AI may be assisting criminals in creating more convincing fake listings.

While Airbnb has implemented measures like identity verification and holding guest payments until after check-in, account takeovers can still occur. The company also reported preventing approximately 265,000 suspicious listings in 2025. To protect themselves, users are advised to keep communication within the platform, avoid external payment methods, be wary of unusually attractive listings, and consider reverse image searches for property verification.