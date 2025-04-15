AI leveraged in illicit tax season-themed cyber activity

Artificial intelligence was observed by cybersecurity researchers to have been extensively exploited in tax season-related cyberattacks, with the technology particularly leveraged in highly convincing voice phishing scams impersonating the Internal Revenue Service, accountants, and tax preparers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Generative AI and deepfakes "allow attackers to scale their operations while increasing the believability of their scams," noted Bugcrowd founder Casey Ellis, who along with Keeper Security Vice President Patrick Tiquet urged individuals to not only be more mindful of communication inconsistencies but also conduct identity verification. While AI has been increasingly used as part of this year's tax scams, traditional tax season cyberattacks still remain, with Deepwatch CISO Chad Cragle disclosing SEO poisoning in fraudulent sites and Ellis reporting the exploitation of tax software vulnerabilities. Other tax season-related schemes involved typosquatting for those looking for sites related to "Trump tax refund" or H&R Block.
