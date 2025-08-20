AI gains traction at cyber defenses’ expense, report finds

Organizations have been mulling increased investments in generative artificial intelligence while placing basic cybersecurity measures by the wayside, reports Cybersecurity Dive.
While 78% of senior IT and business leaders reported planning higher GenAI spending, only 62% have implemented or are adopting zero-trust network architectures, according to findings from Unisys. Post-incident recovery procedures have been prioritized by only 61% of respondents. Moreover, only 45% and 42% have launched or intend to use managed detection and response software and digital identity and access management services, respectively. Inadequate cyber defenses against quantum cryptography attacks were reported by 71% of respondents, while only 14% noted their IT infrastructure's post-quantum cryptography support. Additional findings showed disagreements between IT leaders and executives regarding the challenges posed by cybersecurity measures in data analysis and sharing, as well as the hindrances of cloud security policies on innovation. Such a report follows a JumpCloud study detailing organizations' eagerness to adopt AI, which has been challenged by security and compliance worries.
While 78% of senior IT and business leaders reported planning higher GenAI spending, only 62% have implemented or are adopting zero-trust network architectures, according to findings from Unisys. Post-incident recovery procedures have been prioritized by only 61% of respondents. Moreover, only 45% and 42% have launched or intend to use managed detection and response software and digital identity and access management services, respectively. Inadequate cyber defenses against quantum cryptography attacks were reported by 71% of respondents, while only 14% noted their IT infrastructure's post-quantum cryptography support. Additional findings showed disagreements between IT leaders and executives regarding the challenges posed by cybersecurity measures in data analysis and sharing, as well as the hindrances of cloud security policies on innovation. Such a report follows a JumpCloud study detailing organizations' eagerness to adopt AI, which has been challenged by security and compliance worries.