AI data poisoning prevalence examined

Artificial intelligence data poisoning intrusions have been experienced by 26% of organizations in the U.S. and UK this year, indicating a higher prevalence than previously thought, but deepfake-related attacks declined from 33% in 2024 to 20% in 2025, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Moreover, unauthorized generative AI use among employees was observed by 37% of enterprises, according to findings from IO's third annual State of Information Security Report. While AI-generated misinformation, phishing, and shadow AI were noted to be the primary cybersecurity threats in the next 12 months, most have noted preparedness in dealing with such threats. AI usage policies are also being planned by 75% of surveyed organizations to combat shadow AI.

"Data poisoning attacks, for example, don't just undermine technical systems, but they threaten the integrity of the services we rely on. Add shadow AI to the mix, and it's clear we need stronger governance to protect both businesses and the public," said IO CEO Chris Newton-Smith.