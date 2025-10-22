Advanced investment scam involves Singaporean leader impersonation

Top Singaporean officials, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, have been spoofed as part of a highly sophisticated investment scam against the country's residents, reports Infosecurity Magazine

More than two dozen Google Ads accounts have been used by threat actors to promote the scam ads, which redirect to a fake CNA news site showing a deepfaked video of Wong and a counterfeit Yahoo! News page displaying a fake interview with Shanmugam endorsing the "Immediate Era" investment program, according to findings from Group-IB researchers.

Targets clicking the "Immediate Era" links within the articles were then redirected to a Mauritius-registered forex investment platform, said researchers, who noted that attackers leveraged various bypass techniques to restrict the illicit content to Singaporean users.

Such an advanced scheme should prompt users to be more vigilant and skeptical of investment claims with celebrity or official endorsements.

"[Consider] technical, behavioral, and contextual indicators to identify deception effectively," they added.