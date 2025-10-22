AI/ML

Advanced investment scam involves Singaporean leader impersonation

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

Top Singaporean officials, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, have been spoofed as part of a highly sophisticated investment scam against the country's residents, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

More than two dozen Google Ads accounts have been used by threat actors to promote the scam ads, which redirect to a fake CNA news site showing a deepfaked video of Wong and a counterfeit Yahoo! News page displaying a fake interview with Shanmugam endorsing the "Immediate Era" investment program, according to findings from Group-IB researchers.

Targets clicking the "Immediate Era" links within the articles were then redirected to a Mauritius-registered forex investment platform, said researchers, who noted that attackers leveraged various bypass techniques to restrict the illicit content to Singaporean users.

Such an advanced scheme should prompt users to be more vigilant and skeptical of investment claims with celebrity or official endorsements.

"[Consider] technical, behavioral, and contextual indicators to identify deception effectively," they added.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

AI-powered tools advance RaaS operations

Most ransomware-as-a-service operations have already tapped artificial intelligence-powered tools to hasten attacks, with breakout times declining from 48 minutes last year to only 18 minutes during the first half of 2025, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds